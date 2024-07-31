Newcastle United are beating Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 at half-time at the Saitama Stadium in Japan - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes with a fine finish from the edge of the box. It was the Swede’s third goal in as many pre-season outings so far.

Rio Nitta then drew the hosts level with a close-range finishe from Yusuke Matsuo’s low cross into the box. Urawa then had a great opportunity to take the lead after Tino Livramento’s foul on the edge of the box was deemed to be a penalty.

Tomoaki Okubo stepped up and saw his spot-kick saved by Nick Pope - who continued his impressive pre-season form since returning from a long-term shoulder injury.

Nitta almost scored again in the build-up to half-time after dispossessing Lewis Hall but was denied by a stunning save from Pope.

After a strong start to the match from Newcastle, Urawa had grown back into the match in the hot and humid conditions. Still it was The Magpies who ended the half the stronger with Harvey Barnes seeing a shot saved by goalkeeper Ayumi Niekawa before Joe Willock set-up Jacob Murphy to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

Nick Pope - 9 Got a strong hand to save Urawa's first-half penalty. Made another brilliant stop to deny Nitta shortly after. Swept up the danger well too.

Tino Livramento - 5 Recovered well to block the cross into the box after initially letting Urawa in down the right after eight minutes. Was up field for Urawa's equaliser that came down his side. A clumsy trip saw him concede a penalty though it looked to be just outside the box.

Emil Krafth - 5 Couldn't stop the cross into the box in the build-up to Urawa's equaliser as he fell awkwardly to the ground.