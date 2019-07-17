Newcastle United v Wolves LIVE: Premier League Asia Trophy match action, Steve Bruce and transfer latest
Steve Bruce has finally been appointed as the new head coach of Newcastle United and will head out to take the team against West Ham or Man City in Shanghai on Saturday.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:39
But he will not have managerial duties today as the Magpies open up their pre-season campaign against Wolves in Nanjing. Our man Miles Starforth is there, click refresh and scroll down for all the latest news, throughout the day: