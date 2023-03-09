Newcastle United v Wolves: This is the weather forecast for Sunday as Met Office issue warning
Newcastle United are set to return to Premier League action at St James’ Park this Sunday as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from a three match losing streak in all competitions when they host a resurgent Wolves side this Sunday. Wolves beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last weekend to help boost Newcastle's top four hopes. United are sixth in the table heading into the weekend, four points behind Spurs with two games in hand.
Meanwhile, Wolves sit 13th with 27 points after 26 games. The last meeting between Wolves and Newcastle ended 1-1 as a stunning last-minute equaliser from Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Ruben Neves’ first half opener.
Heading into the match, Newcastle has been hit by an arctic blast with a yellow weather warning for snow in place from the Met Office. Here is the weather forecast in Newcastle ahead of Sunday’s match…
Newcastle weather forecast ahead of Wolves
Friday, March 10: Rain and snow, 4°C high, -2°C low – yellow weather warning: Snow
Saturday, March 11: Mostly cloudy, 5°C high, 1°C low – yellow weather warning: Snow and ice
Sunday, March 12 (matchday): Showers, 10°C high, 7°C low – yellow weather warning: Snow and ice
Will Newcastle United v Wolves be postponed due to the weather?
Based on the forecast, there is little chance of Sunday’s match at St James’ Park being postponed due to the weather. Despite sub-zero temperatures and yellow weather warnings being in place, temperatures are set to rise and the snow will clear well in time for the match, which is set to go ahead as planned.