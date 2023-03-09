Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from a three match losing streak in all competitions when they host a resurgent Wolves side this Sunday. Wolves beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last weekend to help boost Newcastle's top four hopes. United are sixth in the table heading into the weekend, four points behind Spurs with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Wolves sit 13th with 27 points after 26 games. The last meeting between Wolves and Newcastle ended 1-1 as a stunning last-minute equaliser from Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Ruben Neves’ first half opener.

Heading into the match, Newcastle has been hit by an arctic blast with a yellow weather warning for snow in place from the Met Office. Here is the weather forecast in Newcastle ahead of Sunday’s match…

Snow settles on Newcastle Quayside (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Newcastle weather forecast ahead of Wolves

Thursday, March 9: Snow showers, 4°C high, 1°C low – yellow weather warning: Snow

Friday, March 10: Rain and snow, 4°C high, -2°C low – yellow weather warning: Snow

Saturday, March 11: Mostly cloudy, 5°C high, 1°C low

Sunday, March 12 (matchday): Showers, 9°C high, 5°C low

Will Newcastle United v Wolves be postponed due to the weather?