Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Scurr answers your Newcastle United January transfer questions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window has been open for 11 days and Newcastle United fans are eager to know what business the club is likely to do.

Our NUFC writer Dominic Scurr has been answering your questions on business expected, how much is available to spend, who makes the decisions and what is happening with some key players. The transfer window closes on Monday, February 3, so there is plenty of time for Newcastle to strengthen their squad yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are believed to be keen to add to their squad this month and a winger and forward are believed to be high on the agenda - although the Magpies battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations means departures will be necessary before any new faces arrive.

Martin Dubravka’s future remains one of the key situations to resolve. The Magpies have won seven games out of seven since Dubravka came into the side in place of the injured Nick Pope - keeping five clean sheets. The Slovakian is likely to be rested for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Bromley at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with Howe set to rotate his side.

Here are the pick of the questions from Dom Scurr’s January transfer Q&A.

What business do you expect Newcastle United to do this month?

DS: “Not much to be honest. Last week it looked as though Martin Dubravka would be leaving the club this month but now that looks far less certain with the club now looking to reach an agreement to keep the goalkeeper. Miguel Almiron is another player who could leave the club given the interest from elsewhere but Eddie Howe has consistently stressed his desire to keep his squad together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may not be any major first-team incomings for a second successive January transfer window though Galway United winger Kyle Fitzgerald is expected to sign for the Academy when he turns 18 later this month.”

How much is available to spend?

DS: “Money is technically available for the club to spend but, with PSR calculations the desire to spend it this month is not there. There is a strong belief from those inside Newcastle that money saved last summer and this January could be better used in the summer, where the club are expected to be active. Newcastle had around £60million to spend on Marc Guehi in the summer which ultimately wasn’t spent. If the ‘perfect’ deal were to present itself this month then it’s not impossible for the club to sanction a deal but it seems unlikely at this stage.”

Who actually makes the transfer decisions at Newcastle?

DS: “An interesting question. In the summer, Newcastle’s recruitment was spearheaded by Eddie Howe and the existing recruitment team with incoming sporting director Paul Mitchell only playing a supportive role. Mitchell’s role is now more prominent and he will play a significant role in transfers moving forward, working with Howe and Steve Nickson’s recruitment team. With PSR playing such a significant part in transfer decisions, any major deals will have to be approved at board level before going ahead.”

Via @NUFCSteve60 on X: Where’s the sponsorship?

DS: “Newcastle have secured several major sponsorship deals in recent seasons. The deals with Sela, Noon and Adidas are the biggest respective commercial partnerships in the club’s history. A partnership with Saudia and other PIF-linked companies have also materialised in recent seasons but it still feels like a largely untapped market for the club, who are under financial pressure from PSR to raise commercial revenue significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A decision will be made regarding the future of St James’ Park in 2025, which will likely include stadium naming rights. A training ground sponsor has also been discussed but no deals are forthcoming as things stand.”

Via @147JJA on X: Is Martin Dubravka gone for James Trafford?

DS: “James Trafford has been targeted by Newcastle since last summer. The Burnley goalkeeper even verbally agreed to join The Magpies back in June but an agreement over a transfer fee could not be reached with The Clarets.

“Trafford remains a prime goalkeeper target for Eddie Howe so a transfer is a real possibility at some stage, but more likely in the summer. Dubravka has a deal on the table to join Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia and was expected to leave the club this month but now Newcastle are hopeful of reaching an agreement to keep him at least until the end of the season.”

Via Moage Rage on our NUFC FB page: Already one week elapsed but no sign of transfer activities?! As usual we always leave it towards the end of the transfer window, and ultimately lose out to our rivals

DS: “Newcastle insiders claim the club are in for a quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings. The understanding is that not spending this month and potentially offloading some players will unlock significant spending capabilities in the summer transfer window.

“The club will look to sell this month before trying to buy. And in a notoriously quiet window, that will naturally mean any business Newcastle do, if any, will be towards the back end of the month.”