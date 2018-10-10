Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Newcastle United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to St James's Park on October 20 in desperate need of securing their first three points of the season.

Rafa Benitez's side are without a victory in their opening eight matches but the visit of Brighton, a team expected to be around the bottom half of the table, will be seen as a fantastic chance to end their torrid run and perhaps ease some relegation fears.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at St James's Park is at 3pm on Saturday October, 20.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

Neither Sky Sports or BT Sports are showing the game on live TV, however it will be available for those watching in selected countries abroad.

How can I follow Newcastle v Brighton?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who is the referee?

An announcement regarding a referee appointment is yet to made.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Salmon Rondon could return to bolster the Magpies attack having been sidelined for defeats against Leicester City and Manchester United, however the Venezulan may have to settle for a place on the bench following Yoshinori Muto's first goal for the club on his first start at Old Trafford.

Benitez is likely to welcome back Paul Dummett to the starting 11 in place of Javier Manquillo, who like Rondon, missed the last two outings.

Brighton witnessed the return of Jose Izquierdo in their 1-0 win over West Ham United at the AMEX while Glenn Murray continues to find the net at the age of 35. Lewis Dunk will be fresh off international duty after being selected ahead of Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles for the upcoming England friendlies.

What is the form of Newcastle and The Seagulls?

As previously mentioned, Newcastle are still searching for their first victory of the season, not helped by facing Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United in a tough opening run of fixtures. Benitez's side only two points have come in stalemates away at Cardiff City and Crystal Palace.

Chris Hughton's Brighton had gone six games without a win - including two draws - before grabbing a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham. In total, Brighton are 13th with eight points from eight games compared to Newcastle, who are six places lower in 19th with two points to their name.

What are the odds?

Newcastle are a 6/5 shot to win. 21/10 is the odds for a draw while a Brighton victory on Tyneside is at 5/2 with Sky Bet.