Newcastle United have identified a potential alternative to Bryan Mbeumo and Antonie Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has attracted interest from Newcastle, according to The Telegraph. The Magpies are keen to strengthen their options in attack and the right wing in particular.

Bakayoko has impressed on the right wing for PSV so far this season with six goals in 20 appearances, including one goal in the Champions League. He has scored 20 goals for the Dutch champions since the start of last season.

The Belgian international is viewed as a cheaper alternative than the Premier League proven options of Mbeumo and Semenyo from Brentford and AFC Bournemouth respectively. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle’s spending in January may be limited as the club continues to wrestle with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Player sales could bolster funds in January with Miguel Almiron heavily linked with a move away. It is understood Newcastle will be looking for around £10-15million for the 31-year-old winger, who turned down a move to Saudi Arabia last January.

While Bakayoko is admired by Newcastle’s recruitment team, PSV are keen to keep the 21-year-old at least until the end of the season. The winger has already attracted interest from several clubs across Europe and the Premier League with PSV sources claiming Arsenal made an enquiry over the summer.

Bakayoko has ambitions of playing in one of Europe’s top leagues in the future and wants to be in ‘Ballon d’Or’ contention by the end of the decade.

In an interview with The Athletic last season, he said: “In the next five years, I want to be close to winning the Ballon d’Or. I’ll do my best and see where it can end, but I don’t want to give myself limits. I don’t want to say, ‘I remember when I won the Ballon d’Or’, or something like this. I want to keep going.”

But one statement that may get alarm bells ringing at Newcastle is the winger’s aversion to tracking back and helping out his team-mates. Howe’s Newcastle side has been built on hard work and defensive support from wide players.

It was a factor that contributed to the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli in 2023.

Bakayoko said: “I’m really happy and lucky I have a trainer [Peter Bosz] who gives me the freedom to do what I want because I really don’t [like tracking back]. It stops you from [trying to attack].”