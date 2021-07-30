Newcastle United, West Ham and Leicester City 'offered' £6m winger deal as former Toon trialist joins Scottish club

The Magpies are the only Premier League club not to make a signing this summer with the start of the season just over a fortnight away.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Newcastle offered Czech international

Newcastle United are linked with Czech Republic winger Lukas Masopust. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Slavia Prague winger Lukas Masopust.

Masopust, a Czech Republic international, could be available for just £6million with the Magpies among a number of clubs linked.

As per 90min, West Ham, Leicester City, Watford, Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace have also been contacted about his availability.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career in his homeland with Vysocina Jihlava, Jablonec and Slavia Prague.

Former Toon trialist signs for Scottish club

Former Burnley defender Udoka Chima, who is said to have recently trialled with Newcastle, has joined Scottish side Queen of the South.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year-deal with QoS and in the club’s press release, they claimed he has been on trial with Coventry City and United.

Queens manager Allan Johnston said: “Udoka has been on trial with us for the last 10 days or so and has shown us that he is a strong, tall centre-back.

"Although young, he has spent time with some big clubs in England and his experience at youth football will have set him up for the challenge.

"We have been short of defenders so I’m delighted to have added his strength to the squad and look forward to working with him.”

