Newcastle United winger ‘eyed’ by Southampton and Brentford as FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday chosen for TV broadcast
Newcastle United will start their FA Cup journey in front of the TV cameras at Hillsborough.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Newcastle will ‘listen to offers’ for winger
According to the Telegraph, Ryan Fraser’s time on Tyneside could be coming to an end with the Magpies reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the winger in January. Injuries and in-form players around him mean Fraser has struggled to nail down a starting spot throughout his time at the club and Newcastle could look to cash in on the winger they signed on a free transfer in 2020.
Both Southampton and Brentford have been credited with an interest in the Scotland international who has scored just three goals for the Magpies since his arrival. The report also states that Chris Wood will not be allowed to leave in January, despite the club receiving deadline day bids for him in summer.
Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday chosen for TV
Newcastle United’s FA Cup journey will begin at 6pm on Saturday, January 7. The game with Sheffield Wednesday has been chosen for TV broadcast by the BBC and will be available to watch on BBC One and the iPlayer in the UK.
Wednesday, under the guidance of Darren Moore, currently sit 3rd in League One - their second season in the division. The last FA Cup clash between the sides came in the 1980/81 season when a Chris Waddle brace secured the Magpies passage into the next round.
The last time the sides met in any competition came in the Championship in April 2017 with the Owls securing a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher. That completed an unlikely double for Wednesday having defeated Newcastle at St James’s Park earlier in the season.
Newcastle will be hoping they avoid a second-straight giant-killing to League One opposition following their defeat to Cambridge United at this stage last season. The club have announced that details over Newcastle’s allocation and ticket prices for their Third Round clash with Wednesday will be released in due course.