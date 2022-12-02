Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle will ‘listen to offers’ for winger

According to the Telegraph, Ryan Fraser’s time on Tyneside could be coming to an end with the Magpies reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the winger in January. Injuries and in-form players around him mean Fraser has struggled to nail down a starting spot throughout his time at the club and Newcastle could look to cash in on the winger they signed on a free transfer in 2020.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Both Southampton and Brentford have been credited with an interest in the Scotland international who has scored just three goals for the Magpies since his arrival. The report also states that Chris Wood will not be allowed to leave in January, despite the club receiving deadline day bids for him in summer.

Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday chosen for TV

Newcastle United’s FA Cup journey will begin at 6pm on Saturday, January 7. The game with Sheffield Wednesday has been chosen for TV broadcast by the BBC and will be available to watch on BBC One and the iPlayer in the UK.

Wednesday, under the guidance of Darren Moore, currently sit 3rd in League One - their second season in the division. The last FA Cup clash between the sides came in the 1980/81 season when a Chris Waddle brace secured the Magpies passage into the next round.

The last time the sides met in any competition came in the Championship in April 2017 with the Owls securing a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher. That completed an unlikely double for Wednesday having defeated Newcastle at St James’s Park earlier in the season.

