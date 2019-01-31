Newcastle United winger leaves club on loan

Callum Roberts.
Callum Roberts is set to sign for Colchester United on loan.

The Newcastle United winger travelled to the League Two club last night.

And Roberts – who scored in the club's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers earlier this month – is expected to be confirmed later today.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute for Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City at St James's Park.

North Shields-born Roberts is out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking after scoring against Blackburn, Roberts said: "Obviously, the aim is to play in the first team. If that's not possible, I'll think about loan options."

Roberts has previously had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Gateshead.