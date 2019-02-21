Newcastle United winger refuses to be drawn on questions surrounding his long-term future

Rolando Aarons has refused to clarify his Newcastle United future - insisting he is only focused on earning a starting spot at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has been frozen out at St James’s Park by boss Rafa Benitez - spending the first-half of the season on loan at Czech Republic side Slovan Liberic.

With Benitez’s stance remaining the same upon his return, Aarons, alongside Achraf Lazaar, joined the Owls on loan until the end of the season.

Should the Spaniard leave the Magpies in the summer when he contract expires, naturally there will be a chance for Aarons to impress under a new manager on Tyneside, who is under contract until 2021.

However, the Bristol-born winger has revealed his focus lies only with forcing his way into Steve Bruce’s plans at the Championship club.

Aarons told the Sheffield Star: "I'm not really thinking about Newcastle to be honest. I'm thinking about playing every game here and that is what I am focused on.

"I'm happy to be back in England and I will keep pushing (to play). Whatever happens in the summer happens.

"I'm looking to create and score goals and help the team get as many points as possible. It is what I have always done."

Since moving to Hillsborough, Aarons has appeared three times, all of which have been appearances from off the substitutes bench.

Having Lazaar and fellow deadline day signing Dominic Iorfa from Wolverhampton Wanderers by his side has helped Aarons settle quickly into his new surroundings.

"The lads have made me feel very welcome," said Aarons. "It is a close-knit squad. The boys get on and there is good banter in the team.

"I'm very close to the new lads. We all get on very well. "I met Dom (Iorfa) through the England youth teams and Fletch (Steven Fletcher) was at Sunderland a few years ago.

"It is massive when you know a few of the boys. It has helped me settle in well."