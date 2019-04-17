Newcastle United winger set for exit as Rafa Benitez cuts SEVEN players from future plans

Rafa Bentitez has reportedly told Matt Ritchie he will not get a new Newcastle United deal - with the winger set for a St James's Park exit this summer.

According to The Sun, Benitez held talks with Ritchie last week as he continues to make plans despite the fact his own future remains up in the air.

And it is reported Ritchie's request for a new deal was denied by the Spaniard, who continues to himself wait for answers on key requests ahead of putting pen to paper on an extended contract.

Scotland international Ritchie, at 29, sees his current Magpies deal run out in the summer of 2021.

Keen to secure his future the fan favourite's request for an extension was reportedly knocked back due to the fact he turns 30 in Spetember.

As a result Ritchie likely to be sold in the summer, with Premier League rivals Bournemouth said to be keen to take their former player back to the south coast.

Ritchie, a key player for Benitez this term, is likely to form a significant part of a summer clearout at United with up to 16 players linked with the exit door.

The signing of Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco is one that will not be made permanent - it was a deal which the former Liverpool boss agreed to, simply to fill out his squad for the relegation run in. And the Italian has done little to impress since arriving on Tyneside.

Salomon Rondon is a player who Benitez, if he pens a new deal, would like to see make a permanent switch from West Brom, while Kenedy is not someone under consideration after a very disappointing season.

Mo Diame is out of contract and unlikely to get the two-year deal he craves, while Jonjo Shelvey could be sold and Isaac Hayden seems certain to be granted his wish of a move closer to his family.

Benitez has made seven players surplus to requirements with striker Joselu and keeper Rob Elliot joining Dwight Gayle, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons on that list.

Doubts also remain over the futures of Freddie Woodman, Karl Darlow and Javier Manquillo.