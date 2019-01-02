Newcastle United winger set for shock loan approach from Premier League rival

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is subject of a shock loan approach from relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers, rock bottom of the Premier League, have been promised by chairman Dean Hoyle that he will not allow the club to "sleepwalk into relegation".

Since joining the Magpies from Norwich City for £12million in 2018, Murphy has struggled to make an impact at St James's Park - leaving him short of regular first-team football.

Murphy has been in-and-out of Rafa Benitez's match day 18 this term with just eight top-flight appearances - only three of which were starts.

He assisted Salmon Rondon's opener in the 1-1 draw at Everton last month, however was still unable to impress Benitez - dropped for the next game against Wolves on Tyneside.

The 23-year-old, who is also said to be attracting interest from Derby County, is expected to start for Newcastle in their FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, however according to the Daily Mirror, discussions regarding his future will be held next week.

Once owner Mike Ashley returns from his holiday, days after reports stated the Magpies were no closer to being sold, he and Benitez are due to consult about Murphy's future as the 58-year-old looks to bolster his squad in the transfer window.

It is expected Benitez will be provided limited funds by Ashley again this month, which means the loan market could prove vital to Newcastle and their quest for top-flight survival.

Indeed, the Magpies must free up a loan spot in the squad after Benitez has already exercised the Premier League rule of two loan players only from fellow domestic English clubs in Salomon Rondon and Kenedy.

However, the rule does not apply for overseas players, meaning the ex-Liverpool boss is free to look abroad with AC Milan winger Diego Laxalt the latest name to be linked.