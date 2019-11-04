Newcastle United winger 'terrorising defences' as he fires Sunderland's League One rivals up third tier table

BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Rolando Aarons of Hellas Verona FC in action during the serie A match between Bologna FC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 15, 2018 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

And the manager of Sunderland’s League One rivals believes Aarons should not be playing in the third tier of English football.

“He is a great player and he will terrorise defences in this league and he is definitely above this level,” said Ainsworth, linked with the Sunderland vacancy before Phil Parkinson was handed the Stadium of Light reins.

“That goal will give him confidence. The boys know that they have to keep their levels high if they want to stay in this team.”

Aarons opened his account for the Chairboys in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

