Newcastle United’s games against Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Wolves have all been moved for TV broadcast.

Newcastle United will begin their season with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off against newly-promoted outfit Southampton on August 17. However, the first set of TV picks mean they will have just one more Saturday 3pm kick-off between the first weekend of the season and end of September.

That will come against Fulham on September 21 with the Magpies set to face Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage on that afternoon. Elsewhere, however, Newcastle fans will have to deal with a fair amount of changes to fixture times.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Their first away trip of the season will see Eddie Howe, Lloyd Kelly et al return to Bournemouth. That match will now take place on Sunday 25 August, kick-off at 2pm and will be shown on Sky Sports.

A week later, Newcastle host Spurs at St James’ Park. That game potentially marks Sandro Tonali’s return to action.

TV picks have once again seen that game be moved to Sunday 1 September. A kick-off time for that game is yet to be confirmed but it will be shown by Sky Sports.

An international break follows that match with Newcastle’s first game following that break coming at Molineux against Wolves on Sunday 15 September. That will kick-off at 4:30pm.

