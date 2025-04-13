Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United supporters group Wor Flags have released a statement ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle will be looking to climb back into the Champions League places with a win as they look to make it five in a row in all competitions.

But The Magpies will be without head coach Eddie Howe on Sunday after the 47-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering with illness.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall, who has taken charge of training and media duties in the build-up to the game, will continue his role on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

On Saturday, Newcastle released an official statement confirming that Howe would miss Sunday’s match with further updates to follow ahead of Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

The club statement read: “Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United's Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday due to illness.

“The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff.”

Wor Flags planned display set to go ahead at St James’ Park

Wor Flags have planned a display for Sunday’s match, celebrating former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan. In the light of the news regarding Howe, questions were raised by supporters regarding whether the Keegan display would go ahead as planned.

While Howe will not be in attendance at St James’ Park, it has not been confirmed whether or not Keegan will attend the Manchester United match. The former Newcastle player and manager helped the club strike up quite the competitive rivalry with Man United in the mid-90s as both teams challenged at the top of the Premier League.

Keegan led Newcastle to promotion in his first full season in charge of the club before overseeing third, sixth and second-place finishes in the Premier League - with Manchester United finishing ahead of them on each occasion.

But after finishing above Man United for the first time in their Premier League history last season, Newcastle are on course to do it again as they sit 15 points clear of them in the table.

Confirming Sunday’s Keegan display will go ahead as planned, Wor Flags released a statement which read: “We appreciate the messages we’ve received since yesterday evening regarding today’s display.

Hundreds of hours have gone into creating it, and in the short time frame there’s no way we can pull it, it would also mean so much wasted material that fans have paid for.

“As much as we celebrate the present, we fondly remember the past and salute those who will always have a lasting impact on our club and our fans.

“King Kev set the standards for Newcastle United as both player and manager, and today we pay homage to the legend.

“We’re sure Eddie Howe would agree that a massive atmosphere is needed throughout the 90.

“Get into them Newcastle, HOWAY THE LADS!”