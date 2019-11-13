The club have been in talks over a new contract for the midfielder, who scored on his Premier League debut against Manchester United last month.

Longstaff, called up by England’s Under-20s for the first time, is keen to commit to the club, though there is not yet an agreement.

Speaking last month, the 19-year-old said: “Obviously, I want to stay at Newcastle. But the biggest thing for me is just to carry on playing well, and that will take care of itself.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a new deal for Longstaff’s elder brother Sean, 22, has been on the agenda at St James’s Park since March, when his impressive run in the first team was brought to an end by injury. However, there has been little progress over the past two months.