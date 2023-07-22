News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United youngster linked with loan exit amid Tino Livramento speculation

Newcastle United transfers: Tino Livramento’s proposed move to Newcastle could have knock-on effects for one youngster.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

Harrison Ashby netted Newcastle’s winner against Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night, delicately steering an Alexander Isak cross over a despairing Jack Butland in the Broomloan Stand goal. Ashby played predominantly at right wing on Tuesday with Javi Manquillo sat behind him as an orthodox right back.

First-team opportunities for Ashby have been limited since joining Newcastle from West Ham in the last few days of the January transfer window. The club had chased the 21-year-old’s signature for a while before finally securing a move in winter.

The club have high hopes for Ashby and likely view him as a long-term successor to Kieran Trippier, but his development may come away from the club next season with reported interest from the Championship in a loan move for the defender. Swansea City, under new boss Michael Duff, are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Ashby on-loan this summer.

Swansea finished last season just three points outside the play-off places, but lost manager Russell Martin to Southampton earlier this summer. Ashby, meanwhile, is yet to feature in a competitive game for the first-team and could see his position in the pecking order at the club slip if Newcastle can seal a deal to sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

Newcastle have been linked with a £30m move for the Saints defender this summer as Eddie Howe looks to add depth to his back-line. Livramento impressed greatly for Southampton before he suffered an ACL injury in April 2022 which prematurely ended his season and kept him out for the majority of last campaign.