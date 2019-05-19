Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey stars as Magpies beat Rangers to claim Hong Kong Soccer Sevens title

Newcastle United have been crowned champions of the Main Cup Soccer Sevens tournament in Hong Kong.

United captain Owen Bailey, 20, netted the golden goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Glasgow Rangers on Sunday, as the Magpies' under-23 side came from two goals down to lift the trophy.

A 10-man Newcastle squad of Nathan Harker, Bailey, Kelland Watts, Lewis Cass, Matty Longstaff, Rosaire Longelo, Elias Sorensen, Thomas Allan, Oliver Walters and Luke Charman travelled to Hong Kong for the three-day tournament.

And after coming through the group stages on Saturday, Newcastle won three matches in one day, reaching the final with wins over Portuguese side Portimonense and local side Kitchee.

United then found themselves 2-0 down to Rangers in the final after two goals from forward Andrew Dallas.

Newcastle fought back, though, as goals from Bailey and Charman drew the Magpies level, before a Sorensen penalty turned the game completely on it's head.

Josh McPake then took the game to extra-time, when the game drops from seven-a-side to four-a-side, with both teams required to take their keeper off and play with an outfield player in goal.

Bailey went in goal for Newcastle but still managed to have the final say by scoring the all-important winner.

"I'm really happy," said Bailey after the game. "The lads worked so hard over the week and I think we got what we deserved in the end.

"I think at 2-0 at half-time we didn't have much chance to be honest because it's hard to score in these games - but we got two goals and got the job done so we're here again.

On his goal Bailey added: "It just came back to us and I thought I'd have a shot, thankfully it went in and we got the result we wanted."