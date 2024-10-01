Alexander Isak will not feature at St James’ Park tonight and is a doubt to feature against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Isak suffered a broken toe during their win over Wolves earlier this month and missed the draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Whilst Howe may not have risked the Swedish international against their League Two opponents tonight in any case, his absence will be a big blow and one that the Magpies will have to cope with when they welcome Johnnie Jackson’s side to the north east. Will Osula could be in-line to start a competitive match for the club for the first time as his replacement.

Although Newcastle’s injury list is a far cry from the problems that impacted them last season, they still remain without a host of important players for the visit of Wimbledon.

Their opponents, meanwhile, haven’t played since a goalless draw against Bradford City ten days ago and head to Tyneside full of confidence that they can cause another shock after knocking Ipswich Town out in the previous round.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon.

1 . Kieran Trippier - doubt Trippier’s match on Saturday ended prematurely and Howe has admitted the defender may not be fit enough to start tonight. A late call on his fitness is expected to be made. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson - out Wilson suffered a back injury during pre-season and has also had issues with his hamstring. An expected return date keeps being pushed back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Matt Targett - doubt Targett missed the draw with Manchester City due to a flare up of eczema. He is a doubt for tonight’s game. | Getty Images Photo Sales