The winger – who has found his opportunities limited this season by injuries and the form of others – has posted a message to fans on Instagram.

“For this new year starting I wanted to thank everyone for the support & everyone that always believed in me in good as well as bad moments,” said Allan Saint-Maximin. “A chapter of my career is turned, I will give everything as I always did for better days to come. I hope you guys are ready, the best is yet to come.”

Newcastle United's Allan Sait-Maximin.