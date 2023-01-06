News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin ready for 'new chapter'

Allan Saint-Maximin’s ready to start a “new chapter” at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
6 hours ago - 1 min read

The winger – who has found his opportunities limited this season by injuries and the form of others – has posted a message to fans on Instagram.

“For this new year starting I wanted to thank everyone for the support & everyone that always believed in me in good as well as bad moments,” said Allan Saint-Maximin. “A chapter of my career is turned, I will give everything as I always did for better days to come. I hope you guys are ready, the best is yet to come.”

Saint-Maximin, 25, spoke about his “story” while in Saudi Arabia with the club last month.

Newcastle United's Allan Sait-Maximin.
"You can see a huge difference between the player I was in France – and the player I am in Newcastle,” said Saint-Maximin. "Anything can happen in Newcastle, I’ll never forget that. It’s very important for me – the club and supporters will always stay in my heart.”