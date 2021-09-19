Newcastle United's best and worst managers over the last 30 years - ranked by win percentage

Many managers have tried – and failed – to bring silverware back to St James’s Park as they bidded to become the first to do since Joe Harvey in 1969.

But not all success as Magpies boss is defined by trophies, well, at least not under Mike Ashley’s regime anyway.

Here, we’ve worked out the club’s best and worst managers over the last 30 years – ranking them in order of win percentage.

Included are permanent managers only, with the exception of Alan Shearer and John Carver’s interim spells.

1. Alan Shearer - 12.5% The Newcastle legend was drafted in for the final eight games of the 2008/09 season to help save the club from Premier League relegation. However, the damage was already done, and Shearer managed just one win - a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough at St James’s Park. Photo: GRAHAM STUART Photo Sales

2. John Carver - 15% Carver was placed in caretaker charge when Alan Pardew departed for Crystal Palace in December 2014. Despite Newcastle being in a relatively comfortable position, Carver’s three wins from 20 matches almost got the club relegated but they survived on the final day against West Ham. Photo: IAN MACNICOL Photo Sales

3. Joe Kinnear - 19.2% Given his comical Director of Football spell, it might be easy to forget Kinnear was once in the dugout. In fact, it definitely isn’t, not least the local media anyway… He won five of his 26 games in charge before Shearer arrived after Kinnear took ill and underwent a heart bypass. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Osvaldo Ardiles - 21.3% While the latter stages of the Argentine’s 10-month reign put the club at risk of relegation to the Third Division, Ardiles opened the first-team door to the likes Lee Clark, Steve Watson, Alan Thompson and Steve Howey. Photo: Steve Morton Photo Sales