Newcastle United's big Allan Saint-Maximin transfer decision - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Our latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast reflects on a fantastic season and what the future could hold for Allan Saint-Maximin.
Joe Buck, Dom Scurr and Miles Starforth bring you the very latest news from St James' Park as transfer and sponsor talk dominates the headlines on Tyneside. We discuss whether Allan-Saint-Maximin, whose cryptic Instagram message could hint at a potential exit for the club, could be set to leave this summer.
We also take a look at all the latest news surrounding new commercial deals signed by the club and reflect on what was a stunning season on the pitch for the Magpies.
You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube