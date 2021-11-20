'Newcastle United's bright spark' - Magpies player ratings from 3-3 draw with Brentford in Eddie Howe's first game

The 43-year-old watched from his hotel room as his side twice came from behind to eventually settle for a point.

Results elsewhere meant United slipped to the bottom of the Premier League, with their search for a win extending into a 13th matchday.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park and here’s how he rated each Toon player:

1. Karl Darlow - 4 Selected ahead of Dubravka and did very, very little to justify it. Had a howler for Toney’s equaliser, which came less than a minute after Lascelles opened the scoring. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 6 Good going forward but question marks over his role in Brentford’s third goal with Oneyka allowed to get the shot away. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 5 For all the good Schar gives Newcastle on the ball, he lacks a lot physically. Toney got well on top of the Switzerland international. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 A goal at both ends for United’s captain. Opened the scoring early on before a 61st-minute own goal off Onyeka's shot. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales