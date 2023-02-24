Eddie Howe's side take on Manchester United in Sunday’s final looking to end the club’s 54-year wait for a major trophy.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the bonus would be split between the players using a formula based on appearances and minutes played in the competition. Howe would also get a bonus stipulated in his long-term contract if the club, which hasn't won a major trophy since 1969, wins the cup.

United’s bonus schemes were often a source of conflict with former owner Mike Ashley, but this season’s incentives were reportedly “amicably” agreed last summer.

The squad became embroiled in a dispute with the hierarchy over the proposed scheme for the 2018/19 season, and the players refused to speak to the media in pre-season. Speaking at the time, then-manager Rafa Benitez said: "When things are not going well off the pitch, you can see a reflection on the pitch.”

