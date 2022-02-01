The 30-year-old striker joined up with the New Zealand squad last week and scored in the 3-1 defeat against Jordan last Friday.

But The All Whites have had to cancel their upcoming international friendly against Uzbekistan due to a number of positive Covid-19 test results in their squad.

Wood is fully-vaccinated as are the rest of the New Zealand squad and it remains unclear whether Newcastle’s £25million January signing is among those who have tested positive.

Chris Wood of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Those who have tested positive are self-isolating away from the rest of the squad in Dubai as further testing gets under way. While the safety and welfare of players is paramount in the Covid-19 landscape, the news could leave The Magpies desperately short of options up front.

Newcastle failed to bolster their attack on deadline day following failed moves for Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard.

And with Callum Wilson currently out until March with a calf injury, any extended absence for Wood leaves Newcastle with Dwight Gayle as their only recognised senior striker going into next Tuesday’s match against Everton at St James’s Park.

Wood was one of five signings for Newcastle during the January transfer window. He was joined by Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

Fortunately there is still every chance Wood could be fit and available for the Everton match next week providing he returns negative tests both before and after he has returned to England.

