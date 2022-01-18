Wins are still eluding Eddie Howe’s side on the pitch and off it and progress on incoming transfers appears to have slowed.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United are currently shaping up as they enter the last fortnight of the January transfer window:

The current state of play

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United sit second-bottom of the Premier League (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The most pressing area of the pitch Newcastle need to address in the remaining fortnight of the window is in the heart of the defence.

The Magpies have the second-worst defensive record this season and have kept just one clean sheet all campaign - this needs to be addressed.

Another striker and creative midfielder may also be on the agenda with both permanent and loan deals being targeted by the club.

Will there be additions ahead of Leeds United clash?

Chris Wood made his debut against Watford last weekend (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Failure to hold onto their lead against Watford means Newcastle have registered just one win all season and their desperation to add to this tally only increases with every game that passes.

Leeds United at Elland Road is certainly not an easy game, but it is one that Newcastle need to be targeting three-points in if they are to secure Premier League survival.

And supporters will be hoping that the team can be buoyed by another arrival or two before Saturday’s game - but is that likely to happen?

Recent reports point to a move for Diego Carlos ‘edging closer’ but with no agreement in place at the time of writing, pressure to conclude a deal and have the player registered before the deadline at noon on Friday is ramping up.

Despite all the names linked with Newcastle, it doesn’t appear that any other deal is close, meaning the clash against Everton on Tuesday February 8, 2022 is the most likely time to see any new Magpies debuts.

What about outgoings?

As mentioned last week, Dwight Gayle seems like the most likely departure from St James’s Park this month with a host of Championship teams reportedly vying for his signature.

Interest from Everton in Sean Longstaff may have cooled now following the departure of Rafa Benitez at the weekend and Howe admitted last week that he would like to see the midfielder stay on Tyneside:

"Sean has a long-term future at this football club. I've been impressed with him since I came in. He's been committed, trained well and earned his place in the team.”

Fabian Schar, who is out of contract in the summer, has been reportedly attracting attention from Bordeaux with the Ligue 1 side believing that a ‘nominal fee’ may be enough to sign the centre-back this window.

Although, once again, Howe has previously revealed his admiration for the defender:

“I think Fabian has been excellent. I have been an admirer of Fabian from afar for a long, long time.

“I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He fits my mould as to what I want for a centre-back - he can handle the ball, he’s very creative.”

Newcastle currently have a full 25-man Premier League squad and so, in order for any new additions to be able to play after January, then they will have to offload some players this month or face having unregistered players on their books.

