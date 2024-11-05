Sean Longstaff’s impressive record when in the Newcastle United side has not gone unnoticed by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s heaviest defeats of the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons have all come in matches Longstaff has been absent from the starting line-up. Longstaff was on the bench for the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa in 2022-23 and missed the 3-0 loss at Everton last season.

He was also an unused substitute for The Magpies’ 3-1 defeat at Fulham earlier this campaign. This season, Newcastle have a remarkable record of winning six and drawing one of the matches Longstaff has started while the side are yet to win in a match in which he hasn’t.

The 27-year-old has been named on the bench six times so far this season which has seen Newcastle claim three draws and three defeat. Although one of those draws came in the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest back in August as Longstaff came off the bench and scored the crucial penalty to see Newcastle progress.

Although dropping Sandro Tonali from the starting line-up against Arsenal on Saturday raised a few eyebrows amongst supporters. Eddie Howe’s decision was ultimately vindicated as his side claimed a 1-0 win with Longstaff back in the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since September.

Howe admitted he was well aware of Newcastle’s record with Longstaff in the starting line-up but stressed that it is far more complicated than the stats suggest.

“I don't think it's a coincidence from my side,” Howe told The Gazette. “Statistically the team with Sean in it has a really high percentage win record and we do look at those types of things because sometimes it can give you a clue.

“It doesn't give you the answer but it can just give you a clue around certain things. Sean does bring certain things and his tactical understanding is second to none so he does help the team in various ways but there are lots of other reasons for that.

“I don't think it's just as simple as - put Sean in the team and you win - but I wish it was that easy!”

Uncertainty remains over Longstaff’s long-term future at Newcastle with his contract signed back in 2022 set to expire at the end of the season - though the club do have an extension option. Longstaff’s status as an academy graduate makes an important player for Newcastle in terms of satisfying Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, as long as he remains under contract.

Longstaff cost Newcastle nothing in terms of a transfer fee yet has proven himself as a valuable member of Howe’s squad over the past few seasons. Losing him on a free transfer would be seen as a disaster for the club given a sale would represent pure profit in PSR calculations.

Longstaff’s status as a club-trained, homegrown player also has its advantages in terms of the naming of squads for European competitions in particular. UEFA rules state that squads must have four club-trained players in order to reach the maximum allocation of 25.

Newcastle have no other club-trained players above the age of 21 in their squad after selling Elliot Anderson and releasing Paul Dummett in the summer. But The Magpies narrowly missed out on European qualification last season and currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after 10 games.