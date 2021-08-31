Emil Krafth is a transfer target for Marco Silva’s Fulham, according to recent reports from Football Insider.

Krafth, who has featured this season for Newcastle United, could be on the move to Fulham as cover for Kenny Tete who picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Tete was Silva’s first-choice right-back but this injury setback may mean Fulham move for Krafth to fill that gap at right-back.

Reports have linked Emil Krafth with a last-minute move to Fulham (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Despite predominantly playing as a centre-back in a back-five for Newcastle, Fulham would likely play the Sweden international as an orthodox full-back, the position he regularly played before his move to Tyneside.

Reports also suggest, however, that Krafth does not want to drop out of the Premier League and down a division to the Champiosnhip.

If a deal for Krafth can be agreed, it would open up a slot in Steve Bruce’s 25-man squad, meaning an addition could be brought into the club.

