As expected, Bruno Guimaraes is part of the 26-man squad heading to Qatar later this month but his Newcastle team-mate Joelinton wasn’t given a first-time call-up for his country. Brazil boss Tite watched Newcastle beat Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’s Park last month, getting a closer look at the Brazilian pair in the process.

Joelinton has been in fine form for Newcastle in 2022 and was named the club’s player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign. But it wasn’t enough to see him break into his national squad with the likes of Fred from Manchester United preferred in his place.