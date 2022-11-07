Newcastle United’s four-word response to Joelinton’s Brazil World Cup squad snub
Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad has been announced and it was mixed news for two Newcastle United players.
As expected, Bruno Guimaraes is part of the 26-man squad heading to Qatar later this month but his Newcastle team-mate Joelinton wasn’t given a first-time call-up for his country. Brazil boss Tite watched Newcastle beat Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’s Park last month, getting a closer look at the Brazilian pair in the process.
Joelinton has been in fine form for Newcastle in 2022 and was named the club’s player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign. But it wasn’t enough to see him break into his national squad with the likes of Fred from Manchester United preferred in his place.
And after congratulating Guimaraes on his call-up, Newcastle posted a positive prediction to Joelinton’s snub.
Most Popular
The club’s Twitter account simply posted: “His time will come.”