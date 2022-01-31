Newcastle United's Hugo Ekitike deal 'in the balance' ahead of transfer deadline
Newcastle United’s move for Hugo Ekitike is in the balance ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.
Dan Burn and Matt Target are on Tyneside to complete their moves from Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa respectively. United have agreed a £13million fee for Burn, while Targett is set to join on a half-season loan.
Newcastle also hope to recruit Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike before the 11pm deadline. However, the 19-year-old forward remains in France.
United have agreed a fee of £25million, potentially rising to £33million with add-ons, but, crucially, there is no agreement yet with the player, who, according to Sky Sports News, is still to be convinced about a move to St James’s Park. Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is, potentially, a back-up option, though his sizeable loan fee is an issue.
And time is running out for Ekitike to travel to England and undergo a medical in time to sign before the deadline.