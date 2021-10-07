Newcastle United's imminent new owners 'line-up' ex-Leeds United ace as first major appointment

Manchester City head of academy Jason Wilcox. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Eighteen months on from first agreeing a £300million+ deal to buy the club, Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers are finally set to be handed the keys to St James’s Park.

It is the Gazette’s understanding the deal is set to be confirmed today, bringing an end to Mike Ashley’s miserable 14-year ownership.

As part of the new strategy, as per reports, Wilcox is being considered for a sporting director role. If successful, it could be the new owners’ first major appointment on Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilcox is a former England international and played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Leicester City.

The 50-year-old has overseen Man City’s huge academy drive since 2017, which has seen the Premier League champions develop a whole host of talent.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.