Pundit believes Premier League decision is ‘not fair’ on Newcastle fans

On Wednesday it was announced that Newcastle’s away trips to Brighton and Arsenal had been moved in order to be broadcast on TV.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss Newcastle's next two games (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle fans reacted angrily to this decision and the NUST released a statement on behalf of supporters about the move - saying:

“The latest TV changes tell the hardcore travelling fans of Newcastle United that nothing has changed.

"The TV broadcasters will continue to take you for granted for their own means and face zero accountability for it.

Pundit Frank McAvennie has also attacked the decision, telling Football Insider that the decision is ‘unfair’ on Newcastle fans:

“Someone needs to say ‘you can’t do this, it’s not fair.

“Someone needs to tell these TV companies that they can’t do this, it’s unfair. The games end late and night and they won’t be able to get home.” McAvennie said.

“I don’t get it. It’s common sense that the league and the TV contracts could sort that out. Someone needs to stick up for Newcastle.

“It happens in Scotland with Aberdeen and Inverness but that’s another level what they are doing to Newcastle.“

Newcastle’s double injury blow

Steve Bruce spoke to the media this morning and revealed that his side has suffered a huge double injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Watford.

He revealed that captain Jamaal Lascelles will definitely miss Newcastle’s next two games against Watford and Wolves through a muscle injury picked up during the game against Leeds.

To compound the misery, Joe Willock has also been ruled out of tomorrow’s game after injuring his foot.

Willock was pictured wearing a protective boot earlier this week and he will definitely miss the Watford game, but Bruce didn't officially rule him out of contention for next week’s trip to Wolves.

With this news, Newcastle currently have seven first-team players out injured as Martin Dubravka, Freddie Woodman, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson all remain on the injury table.

