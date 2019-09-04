Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden reveals the reason why he believes his path to an England call up is blocked
Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden has revealed the reason why he thinks his path to an England call is blocked.
Gareth Southgate named his squad last week with Hayden – one of the form English midfielders over the last 12 months – nowhere to be seen.
But it’s no shock to the 24-year-old.
“I do think about it (playing for England),” said Hayden.
“I think the issue is that with the way that England play, they tend to go with a lot more attacking, ‘flairy’ type of players in that area.
“They rarely restrain themselves – from what I see looking in from the outside, Gareth only really has one or two players who can play in that more (defensive) position.”
Hayden is under no illusions the calibre of player who sit in front of him.
The former Arsenal man continued: “Unfortunately, for me, I’ve got Jordan Henderson, Liverpool captain and Champions League winner, who in the last couple of years has really stepped up his game to the levels where he is now.
“Then you’ve obviously also got Declan Rice, who’s 20, and who has quit the Ireland, so it’s difficult to leave him out.
“It’s difficult for me to get in there, but I think the most important thing for me is to just keep playing the games I’m doing. If I’m playing the games and performing to the required level, then if I get in, I get in. If not, I’ll carry on playing and working.”