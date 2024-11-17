Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A surprise name sits above his Newcastle United team-mates when it comes to clinical finishing in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United’s attacking talent seemed to be clicking into gear ahead of the international break of the calendar year.

After what had been a period of inconsistency across all areas of the pitch during the opening months of the season, Eddie Howe’s men seemed to be finding their stride in the Carabao Cup win against Chelsea. A goal from Alexander Isak was enough to see off the Blues at St James Park and the Sweden striker was at it once again days later as his stunning header helped the Magpies claim an impressive Premier League win against Arsenal.

The momentum gathered from those two wins was carried into last Sunday’s visit to Nottingham Forest as United roared back from a goal down as Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes all found the net during the second-half at the City Ground. Howe is not short of options in attacking areas and he should be handed a further boost at the top end of the pitch when Callum Wilson brings an end to a lengthy injury lay-off and returns to contention for a home game with West Ham United on the other side of the international break.

Significantly, one of Howe’s attacking options is statistically one of the most deadly players in the Premier League so far this season and there may be some surprise to discover that it is not Alexander Isak. With statistics provided by Grosvenor Sport, we take a look at the 15 players with the best minutes per goal ratios in the Premier League during the opening three months of the season.

Best minutes per goal ratios in the Premier League this season

1. Jhon Duran (4 goals, 235 mins, 59 mins/goal) 2. Yoane Wissa (6 goals, 568 mins, 95 mins/goal) 3. Joao Pedro (3 goals, 303 mins, 101 mins/goal) 4. John Stones (2 goals, 229 mins, 115 mins/goal) 5. Chris Wood (8 goals, 925 mins, 116 mins/goal) 6. Harvey Barnes (4 goals, 497 mins, 124 mins/goal) 7. Bryan Mbeumo (8 goals, 989 minutes, 124 mins/goal) 8. Luis Diaz (5 goals, 661 mins, 132 mins/goal) 9. Liam Delap (6 goals, 804 mins, 134 mins/goal) 10. Yves Bissouma (2 goals, 402 mins, 201 mins/goal) 11. Heung-Min Son (3 goals, 668 mins, 223 mins/goal) 12. Jordan Stand Larsen (4 goals, 925 mins, 231 mins/goal) 13. Dwight McNeil (3 goals, 891 mins, 297 mins/goal) 14. Mateo Kovacic (3 goals, 894 mins, 298 mins/goal) 15. Josko Gvardiol (3 goals, 939 mins, 313 mins/goal)