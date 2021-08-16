Newcastle United's move for Spaniard 'collapses' as Magpies 'join' Premier League duo in striker race

Newcastle United are linked with a move for Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Willock became the Magpies’ first signing on Friday after signing permanently from Arsenal in a deal in excess of £20million.

The 21-year-old was then unveiled to the St James’s Park crowd before watching his side lose 4-2 in their Premier League opener against West Ham United.

While Willock’s arrival is a big boost for Steve Bruce, the defeat suggests United still have work to do in the transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is being linked with a switch to Tyneside? Here’s the latest Toon gossip:

Newcastle ‘ask’ about USA international’s availability

Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs reportedly trying to sign Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

Football Insider claims the Magpies, along with Wolves and Brentford, have asked about the USA international’s availability.

Hoppe’s agents are flying to the United Kingdom to hold talks with a number of clubs, as well as teams across Europe.

Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga last season with the 20-year-old scoring six goals in 22 league appearances – including a hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January.

Talks with Spanish forward ‘collapse

Newcastle’s move for Roma forward Carles Perez has collapsed, according to reports in Italy.

There was speculation last week that United were in talks with the former Barcelona man over a loan-to-buy deal.

The rumoured purchase price was believed to be around £12m but as per Il Tempo, talks have broken down.

Perez, 23, is now destined” to stay in Rome under Jose Mourinho.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.