Newcastle United's move for Spaniard 'collapses' as Magpies 'join' Premier League duo in striker race
Newcastle United have just over a fortnight to conclude their summer transfer business.
Joe Willock became the Magpies’ first signing on Friday after signing permanently from Arsenal in a deal in excess of £20million.
The 21-year-old was then unveiled to the St James’s Park crowd before watching his side lose 4-2 in their Premier League opener against West Ham United.
While Willock’s arrival is a big boost for Steve Bruce, the defeat suggests United still have work to do in the transfer window.
Who is being linked with a switch to Tyneside? Here’s the latest Toon gossip:
Newcastle ‘ask’ about USA international’s availability
Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs reportedly trying to sign Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.
Football Insider claims the Magpies, along with Wolves and Brentford, have asked about the USA international’s availability.
Hoppe’s agents are flying to the United Kingdom to hold talks with a number of clubs, as well as teams across Europe.
Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga last season with the 20-year-old scoring six goals in 22 league appearances – including a hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January.
Talks with Spanish forward ‘collapse
Newcastle’s move for Roma forward Carles Perez has collapsed, according to reports in Italy.
There was speculation last week that United were in talks with the former Barcelona man over a loan-to-buy deal.
The rumoured purchase price was believed to be around £12m but as per Il Tempo, talks have broken down.
Perez, 23, is now destined” to stay in Rome under Jose Mourinho.
