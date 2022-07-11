Newcastle United's mysterious pre-season absentee explained – played 13 times under Eddie Howe

All but one of Newcastle United’s first-team players have returned to pre-season training this month.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:33 pm

Even players set to leave the club this summer such as Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick have been made to train with the reserves.

But right-back Javier Manquillo is yet to return to Darsley Park so far. The 28-year-old missed Saturday’s 5-1 pre-season opener against Gateshead and has subsequently been left out of the squad for the tour of Austria over the next week.

The Spaniard is recovering from an injury and The Gazette understands that he is currently receiving specialist treatment out in Spain. He is expected to return ahead of the new season.

Javi Manquillo of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The arrival of Kieran Trippier and form of Emil Krafth limited Manquillo’s impact in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign but he was still able to make 13 appearances under Eddie Howe.

He heads into the new season as Newcastle’s third-choice right-back.

