Newcastle United's new-look 2023/24 squad based on current transfer reports - photo gallery

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad could look vastly different when the 2023/24 season gets underway.

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Newcastle United harbour great European ambitions this season and will be hoping to capitalise on a great start to the campaign and qualify for continental football.

If they are to make good on their early season promise and qualify for european football, then the Magpies will need to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Adding quality and depth will be the aim this summer if Newcastle have to balance the great demands of domestic and european football next season. But just who could they look to sign when the summer transfer window opens?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s match day squad in 2023/24 could look like.

Could Newcastle line-up like this when next season gets underway? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope is Newcastle’s current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope is Newcastle's current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

Trippier was United’s first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was United's first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

Reports in Germany suggest that Newcastle could move for Koch this summer. The Leeds United defender is out of contract at the end of next season.

3. CB: Robin Koch

Reports in Germany suggest that Newcastle could move for Koch this summer. The Leeds United defender is out of contract at the end of next season.

The Dutchman has adapted quickly to Premier League football and could be one of Newcastle’s key players for years to come.

4. CB: Sven Botman

The Dutchman has adapted quickly to Premier League football and could be one of Newcastle's key players for years to come.

