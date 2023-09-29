Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento was Newcastle United’s star player during their win over Manchester City on Wednesday night after putting in a memorable performance on his full debut for the club. Livramento was superb in dealing with the threats posed by Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku et al to help the Magpies progress into Round 4 of the Carabao Cup.

The former Southampton defender has had to remain patient for first-team opportunities with Kieran Trippier continuing to impress in both league and European action. Livramento, meanwhile, has reiterated his desire to improve and showcase his talents when given an opportunity to impress - like he managed on Wednesday night.

Livramento said: “I’m working under a new manager for a new team and getting used to a new style of play and I always knew it was going to take a little while for me to learn all about that and for me to gain his trust. It was great to be given the opportunity today.

“I know the position I’m in. I’ve got a fantastic player in front of me in Tripps and the key for me is to be consistently training well and performing well when I’m given the opportunity. I want to help the team however I can.”

After a first-half that was dominated by the visitors, Newcastle were able to turn on the style - and the intensity - during the second period to eventually overcome the treble winners. Livramento, who was one of three players making their full first-team debuts for the club on Wednesday night, played the full 90 minutes at right-back in his first taste of competitive football as a Newcastle player at St James’ Park. It was one of those special nights under the lights and with the return of Premier League football and an eagerly-anticipated Champions League clash against PSG next week, Livramento was asked to describe his emotions following his first taste of St James’ Park as a Magpies player.

“It was amazing.” Livramento responded. “They’re definitely the best fans in the Premier League and it was a total pleasure to play in front of them.

“As a player, it’s what you dream of. We’ve got an amazing squad this season and we’ve played in three big different competitions in the space of a week.

Tino Livramento starred against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

“Everyone who has played a part in any of those games came in and made an impact and it’s been three big results for us. We look to carry that momentum into the next game.”

It is expected that Trippier will return to the starting line-up for the visit of his former club Burnley on Saturday and for the match against PSG on Wednesday evening. The visit of Kylian Mbappe and co will be Newcastle United’s first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades - with their last coming against Partizan Belgrade in August 2003, a game Newcastle would lose on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.