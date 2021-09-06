NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Newcastle United fans show their support prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's odds to be RELEGATED from the Premier League following transfer deadline day - compared to Norwich, Watford and Brentford

Here are the bookies odds for Newcastle United to be relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:18 pm

Newcastle United's odds to be relegated from the Premier League this season have increased following a dismal transfer deadline day at St. James’ Park.

The arrival of Santos Laguna striker Santiago Munoz in loan was only the Magpies’ second arrival of the summer window – following Joe Willock’s permanent switch from Arsenal.

Steve Bruce has been handed another opportunity to improve a struggling Newcastle United team – who managed to finish 12th last season despite finding themselves involved in a relegation battle.

The summer window saw many teams around them invest well in their squad, leaving Newcastle in a tricky position this season.

Here are the bookies odds for Newcastle United to be relegated this season, along with all the other Premier League sides...

1. Manchester City

bet365 - 2000/1 William Hill - 1500/1

2. Chelsea

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

3. Liverpool

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

4. Manchester United

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

