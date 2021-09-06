Newcastle United's odds to be relegated from the Premier League this season have increased following a dismal transfer deadline day at St. James’ Park.

The arrival of Santos Laguna striker Santiago Munoz in loan was only the Magpies’ second arrival of the summer window – following Joe Willock’s permanent switch from Arsenal.

Steve Bruce has been handed another opportunity to improve a struggling Newcastle United team – who managed to finish 12th last season despite finding themselves involved in a relegation battle.

The summer window saw many teams around them invest well in their squad, leaving Newcastle in a tricky position this season.

Here are the bookies odds for Newcastle United to be relegated this season, along with all the other Premier League sides...

