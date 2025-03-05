Newcastle United have rubbished any suggestion Eddie Howe’s role as head coach is under threat.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales stressed that the club want Howe to remain in charge for ‘a very long time’ despite a recent dip in form. Since going on a nine-game winning run between December and January, The Magpies now have lost five of their last nine games in all competitions.

Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and dropped to sixth in the Premier League table. But the club remain in touching distance of Champions League qualification heading into the final 11 matches of the league season and also have a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium coming on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Howe’s future at Newcastle has been called into question at times over the past 12 months, the message from the club could not be more clear about wanting to keep him.

Darren Eales ‘super pleased’ Eddie Howe is Newcastle United’s head coach

“To be clear, like the whole way through, Eddie understands and knows that financial parameters we’ve got,” Eales said. “I think Eddie is unique as a manager, that he appreciates and understands we have got this PSR cap so he knows the club and the ownership are 100% behind providing the maximum support that we can within the rules.

“Literally every decision you make has a ramification and that is where Eddie is great because it’s collaborative.

“If we chose to renew contracts of players and keep key players here, that means there is going to be an impact in terms of what you have available elsewhere but Eddie knows that and understands it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our perspective, we are obviously super pleased we have got Eddie as our coach. We feel really good. We look forward with excitement.

“The reality is we’ve got a great coach, we have amazing players in our squad, we are growing our revenues and we have an ownership that is fully committed to the long term so the future is bright, it’s just the nature of football that we have the ups and downs.

“We would all want a stronger squad. Everybody would want more players. Everyone would want no injuries but we have to deal with the realities and that’s why I gave Eddie great credit because he understands that because he is part of the process.

“He does a really good job of managing that as part of being the head coach of Newcastle United. We are delighted he is with us and we hope he is going to be with us for a very long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe’s three years and four months at Newcastle make him the Premier League’s fifth longest-serving manager behind Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Marco Silva (Fulham). In that time, he has lead Newcastle away from relegation danger, qualified for the Champions League and reached two Carabao Cup finals.

Now the task is to go one further and win the Carabao Cup against Liverpool in just over a week’s time.

Newcastle United’s financial results look positive heading into the summer transfer window

Despite coming close to breaching PSR last summer, Newcastle’s finances for the 2023-24 season show record revenue numbers of £320million with losses limited to £11million. The club continuing to be stringent with its spending in 2024-25 while growing its revenue streams is ‘good news’ according to Eales when looking ahead to the summer transfer window and potential player recruitment.