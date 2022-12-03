Newcastle United’s plan for Garang Kuol as youngster prepares to face Lionel Messi at the World Cup

Kuol and Australia qualified for the knockout rounds of the World Cup thanks to back-to-back 1-0 victories over Tunisia and Denmark. Their reward for progressing through the group stage for the first time since 2006 is a tie with Argentina, knowing an unlikely win for the Socceroos could potentially spark the end of Lionel Messi’s World Cup career.

Kuol, on the other hand, is just at the beginning of his career, one that has already seen him make a huge impression at both club and international level. His form for Central Coast Mariners earned him a call-up to Australia’s squad for the World Cup and secured Kuol a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United youngster Garang Kuol (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But at just 18 years of age, it is clear that Kuol is one for the future on Tyneside, but what are the short-term and long-term plans for his time at the club? Initially, Kuol will have to go out on-loan in order to secure a work permit in England.

It is hoped that this loan move, as well as aiding Kuol’s status to be able to play in England, will help him develop his raw talent into potentially becoming a Newcastle United player in the future. Speaking about the teenager, Eddie Howe said: "He’s a young player of huge potential. It’s a show from the club and myself where we want to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

"He’s had a dramatic rise, and he’s in a position where he excites everybody, but there needs to be some patience shown, and, touch wood, we’ll look after him, and he’ll go out on loan and develop. Hopefully, he can play a part in our future.”

As mentioned, Kuol is impressing on the international stage and it’s something the midfielder wants to continue doing. “It’s a very exciting experience for me.” Kuol said. “I’ve been watching the Socceroos for a long time, and the World Cup is the biggest stage, so I want to prove myself.”

