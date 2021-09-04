Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's player of the season so far - and how they compare to Wolves and West Ham's

It’s been a poor start for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:32 am

The Toon Army have picked up just one point from their first three matches, and find themselves one place above the relegation zone heading into the first international break of the campaign.

Their solitary point came against Southampton last week, with the Saints scoring a 96th minute equaliser to deny Steve Bruce’s men of the victory.

But despite their relatively sluggish start, there have been some standout performers at St. James’ Park.

Stats boffins Whoscored provide match ratings for every player in every Premier League clash, and we’ve taken a look at each team’s top performer to see who’s hit the ground running in 2021/22.

So, with that in mind, who’s the early frontrunner to be named the Magpies’ Player of the Season?

Click and scroll through the pages below to see who Newcastle’s star man has been…

1. Pablo Mari - Arsenal

Whoscored rating: 6.65 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. John McGinn - Aston Villa

Whoscored rating: 7.29 (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Photo: Tony Marshall

3. Sergi Canos - Brentford

Whoscored rating: 7.30 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. Shane Duffy - Brighton

Whoscored rating: 7.76 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Photo: Steve Bardens

