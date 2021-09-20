Newcastle United's player's comeback bid 'coming along nicely'
Martin Dubravka’s set to take a big step forward as he works towards his Newcastle United comeback.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 6:00 am
The goalkeeper has been sidelined since undergoing foot surgery following Slovakia’s Euro 2020 campaign.
However, the 32-year-old is now ready to step out on to the training field.
“He’s coming along nicely,” said head coach Steve Bruce, who named four goalkeepers in his squad. “Thankfully, the wound that was badly infected has gone.
"He’s hoping he’ll be back on the grass next week, so that’s a bit of good news.”