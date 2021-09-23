Newcastle United travel to Vicarage Road to face a Watford team they have beaten just once in their last 10 contests.

Steve Bruce’s side are still searching for their first win of the campaign whilst their opponents are looking to make it back-to-back victories after defeating Norwich City last time out.

Xisco Munoz’s side put in an impressive performance in that 3-1 win, whilst Newcastle impressed in parts, but ultimately failed to get the victory against Leeds on Friday night.

Bruce made just one change last week, choosing Karl Darlow as a replacement for the injured Freddie Woodman in goal.

This week however, changes are expected at Newcastle with a potential change of formation on the cards.

Newcastle may opt to revert to a four-man defence and if that is the case, could this be the starting line-up chosen by Bruce on Saturday?

1. GK - Karl Darlow After missing pre-season and the beginning of the campaign following a battle with covid, Darlow impressed on his first appearance of the season against Leeds. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

2. RB - Javi Manquillo The Spaniard has started the last two games and has looked a solid option in defence, whilst his goal at Old Trafford suggests he can still be a threat going forward. If Newcastle revert to four at the back, Manquillo is surely a shoe-in for the right-back slot. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

3. CB - Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle's captain has been an ever-present so far this season and his leadership skills will be needed in Saturday's crucial match. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

4. CB - Federico Fernandez Fernandez hasn't featured for Newcastle since before the international break. Ciaran Clark started as the left centre-back against Leeds but had a shaky first-half before improving in the second. Fernandez was solid in this position at the end of last campaign and may be in-line for a return to the side. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)