Steve Bruce’s side are still searching for their first win of the campaign whilst their opponents are looking to make it back-to-back victories after defeating Norwich City last time out.
Xisco Munoz’s side put in an impressive performance in that 3-1 win, whilst Newcastle impressed in parts, but ultimately failed to get the victory against Leeds on Friday night.
Bruce made just one change last week, choosing Karl Darlow as a replacement for the injured Freddie Woodman in goal.
This week however, changes are expected at Newcastle with a potential change of formation on the cards.
Newcastle may opt to revert to a four-man defence and if that is the case, could this be the starting line-up chosen by Bruce on Saturday?
1. GK - Karl Darlow
After missing pre-season and the beginning of the campaign following a battle with covid, Darlow impressed on his first appearance of the season against Leeds. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
2. RB - Javi Manquillo
The Spaniard has started the last two games and has looked a solid option in defence, whilst his goal at Old Trafford suggests he can still be a threat going forward. If Newcastle revert to four at the back, Manquillo is surely a shoe-in for the right-back slot. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
3. CB - Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle’s captain has been an ever-present so far this season and his leadership skills will be needed in Saturday’s crucial match. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
4. CB - Federico Fernandez
Fernandez hasn’t featured for Newcastle since before the international break. Ciaran Clark started as the left centre-back against Leeds but had a shaky first-half before improving in the second. Fernandez was solid in this position at the end of last campaign and may be in-line for a return to the side. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
