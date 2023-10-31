Eddie Howe has a number of selection calls to contend with when his side make the trip to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle were handed a tie with the Red Devils after defeating Manchester City in Round Three, however, their current injury list and hectic fixture schedule means Howe is likely to rotate his team for the trip to Old Trafford.

With injury problems beginning to mount, as well as big games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund to come, Howe may feel the need to rotate his squad on Wednesday night and give opportunities to some fringe members of his squad.

But who could those players be? And will Howe spring a surprise or two for their trip to Old Trafford?

Here, we take a look at the team Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United:

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Nick Pope played in the previous round, however, Dubravka may be given the nod to start against the team he spent a brief time on loan at last campaign. Dubravka hasn’t played a competitive game since the final day of last season when Newcastle drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Tino Livramento Livramento put in a Man of the Match display last time out in this competition and will be aiming to replicate that at Old Trafford and remind everyone yet again why the club were keen to secure his signature in summer. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has been a key player in recent times and may lead his team out at Old Trafford. Lascelles has performed very well in Sven Botman’s absence and his leadership may be relied upon on Wednesday night. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Paul Dummett Dummett’s only start of the season came in the previous round as he dealt superbly with everything the Manchester City attack threw his way. Photo Sales