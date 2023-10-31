Newcastle United’s predicted XI to face Man Utd as Eddie Howe faces major rotation dilemma - gallery
Manchester United v Newcastle United: The Carabao Cup returns with the Magpies facing a trip to Old Trafford.
Eddie Howe has a number of selection calls to contend with when his side make the trip to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle were handed a tie with the Red Devils after defeating Manchester City in Round Three, however, their current injury list and hectic fixture schedule means Howe is likely to rotate his team for the trip to Old Trafford.
With injury problems beginning to mount, as well as big games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund to come, Howe may feel the need to rotate his squad on Wednesday night and give opportunities to some fringe members of his squad.
But who could those players be? And will Howe spring a surprise or two for their trip to Old Trafford?
Here, we take a look at the team Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United: