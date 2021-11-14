Amanda Staveley has confirmed that Newcastle will look to spend in January, although, she stressed that January can be a difficult time to get deals done:

Staveley said: “We’re preparing for the January transfer window. It’s not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in because you probably don’t get the right deals, but that’s something that is important at the moment, preparing for that.”

Despite Eddie Howe downplaying talks of transfers in January at his unveiling, it is clear that Newcastle need reinforcements and will look to strengthen in the winter window.

One thing that the new owners at Newcastle must consider, however, is Financial Fair Play and how that impacts the amount they are able to spend.

Here, we take a look at the net spend of each Premier League club over the past five seasons:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Brentford Total net spend: -£50.41m Highest season net spend: £33.48m (2021/22) Lowest season net spend: -£49.23m (2020/21) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Total net spend: -£42.31m Highest season net spend: £24.98m (2020/21) Lowest season net spend: -£28.93m (2018/19) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Watford Total net spend: £10.22m Highest season net spend: £49.19m (2017/18) Lowest season net spend: -£45.54m (2020/21) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Southampton Total net spend: £24.29m Highest season net spend: £32.54m (2018/19) Lowest season net spend: -£33.39m (2017/18) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales