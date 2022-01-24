Newcastle United's relegation rivals sack manager in interesting Premier League twist
Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after just 16 weeks in the hotseat, according to reports.
The well-travelled Italian, who has formerly managed Chelsea and Fulham, signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road in October, replacing Xisco Munoz with the side 15th, having taken seven points from their first seven Premier League games.
But Ranieri – an ex-Premier League title winner with Leicester City – only managed to double that points tally during his 13 top-flight matches in charge and has now reportedly been sacked after 112 days.
The Hornets laguish in 19th place in the Premier League and sit just two points above bottom-placed Burnley, who have two games in hand on the Hertfordshire side.
The relegation rivals will go toe-to-toe in a rearranged encounter at Turf Moor this weekend, with last Friday’s chastening 3-0 home loss to struggling Norwich seemingly the final straw for the Watford hierarchy.