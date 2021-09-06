Ryan Fraser.

The Newcastle United winger has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow night’s game in Vienna along with Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson.

Fraser had been an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park.

The 27-year-old, signed last year as a free agent, played in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen.