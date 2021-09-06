Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser ruled out of Scotland game

Ryan Fraser is out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:53 am
Ryan Fraser.

The Newcastle United winger has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow night’s game in Vienna along with Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fraser had been an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park.

The 27-year-old, signed last year as a free agent, played in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen.

It is not clear whether the trio have been forced to withdraw because of injuries – or another issue.