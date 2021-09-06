Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser ruled out of Scotland game
Ryan Fraser is out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:53 am
The Newcastle United winger has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow night’s game in Vienna along with Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson.
Fraser had been an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park.
The 27-year-old, signed last year as a free agent, played in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen.
It is not clear whether the trio have been forced to withdraw because of injuries – or another issue.