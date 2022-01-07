Newcastle United's search for defenders with Kieran Trippier close, but Diego Carlos and Sven Botman bids rejected
It is set to be an intriguing day on Tyneside.
Kieran Trippier’s announcement as a Newcastle United player is still awaited and work is continuing behind the scenes to add more players to Eddie Howe’s squad.
Howe, speaking after the clash with Manchester United, stressed that ‘every day counts’ in the January window, saying:
“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have.
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.”
Newcastle United reportedly had a bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos rejected yesterday and their attempts to temp Lille to let Sven Botman leave France have so far proved difficult.
